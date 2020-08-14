Heat Advisory issued August 14 at 6:40AM MDT until August 15 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…High temperature values around 105 expected.

* WHERE…El Paso Metro area and the Rio Grande valley south of

El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized

areas, rising quickly during the early afternoon hours, and

will remain hot through the late evening. Low temperatures

will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, providing little relief

during the overnight hours.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.