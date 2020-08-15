Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
over the area moving southwest at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Sunspot, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz,
Mountain Park, Benson Ridge, Karr Canyon, Boles Acres, Cox Canyon,
Oliver Lee State Park and Bluff Springs.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 61 and
75.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
