Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

around the Alamogordo area, moving west at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Holloman Air Force Base

and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 200 and 210.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 48 and 63.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.