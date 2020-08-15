Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
around the Alamogordo area, moving west at 30 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Holloman Air Force Base
and Boles Acres.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 200 and 210.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 48 and 63.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
