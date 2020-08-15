Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
the area moving southward at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Faywood, Hurley, Sherman, Hanover, Fierro, San Juan, City Of Rocks
State Park and Cookes Peak.
Torrential rainfall is also over portions of the area, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
