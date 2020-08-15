Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

the area moving southward at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Faywood, Hurley, Sherman, Hanover, Fierro, San Juan, City Of Rocks

State Park and Cookes Peak.

Torrential rainfall is also over portions of the area, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.