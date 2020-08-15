Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Garfield, moving south at 20 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Hatch, Upham, Rincon, Derry, Salem, Garfield and Uvas Valley.
This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 26 and
56.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
