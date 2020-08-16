Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 6:05PM MDT until August 16 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the Soldier Canyon burn scar. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between

0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.