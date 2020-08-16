Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

southwest Otero County New Mexico, moving south into El Paso

County Texas at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Hueco Tanks,

McGregor Range Base, Homestead Meadows, Montana Vista, Butterfield,

Hueco Mountain Estates, Fort Bliss Northeast and Biggs Field.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 9 and 10,

and between mile markers 12 and 24.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.