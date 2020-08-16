Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

McGregor Range Base and northern El Paso County Texas, moving

southwest 30 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Chaparral, Hueco

Tanks, McGregor Range Base, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield, Hueco

Mountain Estates, Biggs Field, Fort Bliss Northeast, Montana Vista

and Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 11.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.