Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 437 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
the area, moving southwest at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far
East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Horizon City, Santa Teresa,
Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Fort Bliss, Westway, Vinton,
Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, and Biggs Field.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 3 and 37.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 3.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
