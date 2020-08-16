Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 4:56PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 454 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
the area moving southwest at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far
East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, Santa Teresa,
Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo, San Elizario, Vinton, Westway, Fort
Bliss, Socorro, Chamberino, La Union and Sparks.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 41.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
