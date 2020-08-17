Dust Advisory issued August 17 at 6:12PM MDT until August 17 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

Western Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

East central Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 612 PM MDT, a wall of blowing dust was pushing west of Deming

along Interstate 10, and likely extends further to the south.

Visibility at the airport in Deming had dropped to 2 miles, and

thunderstorm outflow winds are moving into a more dust prone

region.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong winds up to 45

mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and weather observations.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 36

and 85. This also includes State Highway 11 between Deming and

Columbus.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Gage, Separ, Sunshine, Columbus, Hermanas, and Hachita.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!