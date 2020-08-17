Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 2:32PM MDT until August 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms moving through Alamogordo. This will cause minor
flooding along some arroyos flowing out of the Sacramento
Mountains, and street flooding in poor drainage areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo, La Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
