Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 3:09PM MDT until August 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 309 PM MDT, Thunderstorms had moved west of Alamogordo, and
rainfall was rapidly diminishing. Gauge reports indicate the
heaviest rainfall, 1 to 1.5 inches, fell over areas near and south
of Ocotillo Drive and around Alamo Canyon. Runoff will continue to
cause arroyos to flow for the next hour or two, and minor flooding
is expected.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alamogordo, La Luz, Boles Acres.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.