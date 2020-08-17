Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 3:09PM MDT until August 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 309 PM MDT, Thunderstorms had moved west of Alamogordo, and

rainfall was rapidly diminishing. Gauge reports indicate the

heaviest rainfall, 1 to 1.5 inches, fell over areas near and south

of Ocotillo Drive and around Alamo Canyon. Runoff will continue to

cause arroyos to flow for the next hour or two, and minor flooding

is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Alamogordo, La Luz, Boles Acres.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.