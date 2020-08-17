Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 2:09PM MDT until August 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 208 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest

of High Rolls, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles

Acres and Karr Canyon.

Very strong outflow winds downsloping off the Sacramento Mountains

may precede any rainfall.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 210 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 60 and 74.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.