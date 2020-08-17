Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 2:36PM MDT until August 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 236 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alamogordo,

moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo and Boles Acres.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 210 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 60 and 64.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.