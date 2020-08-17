Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 2:41PM MDT until August 17 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holloman Air

Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument and Holloman Air Force Base.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 194 and

210.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.