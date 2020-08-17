Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 150 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were lined up along the west

slopes of the Sacramento Mountains from just east of Tularosa, to

near High Rolls, and south to near Sunspot. These storms were

producing torrential rainfall, wind gusts to 40 mph, and small hail.

Expect thunderstorms and strong outflow winds to spread into

Alamogordo and the Tularosa Basin between 2 PM and 3 PM. The storms

may produce wind gusts to 50 mph as they move into the lower

elevations, and could kick up blowing dust.

Portions of U.S. Highways 54, 70, and 82 may be impacted.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.