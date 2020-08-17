Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:53PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 351 PM MDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was rapidly

developing around Talevera and the southeast side of Las Cruces.

These storms were moving slowly to the west.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm as it moves through Las Cruces.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Talavera, Mesilla, Fairacres, East

Mesa, Dripping Springs, Soledad Canyon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.