Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:53PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 351 PM MDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was rapidly
developing around Talevera and the southeast side of Las Cruces.
These storms were moving slowly to the west.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm as it moves through Las Cruces.
Locations impacted include…
Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Talavera, Mesilla, Fairacres, East
Mesa, Dripping Springs, Soledad Canyon.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
