Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:06PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sunland Park, moving west at 10 mph. Additional thunderstorms were

developing over central and east El Paso.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

stronger storms, including the one near Sunland Park.

Locations impacted include…

Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Central and East El Paso, Mission

Valley, Montana Vista, and Horizon City.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 9 and 40.