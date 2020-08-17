Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 530 PM MDT, a broken line of strong thunderstorms stretched from

near Cookes Peak, through the Uvas Valley, moving to the west and

southwest. Meanwhile, an outflow boundary was pushing west across

the Dona Ana and Luna County Line. The line of storms is expected to

hold together, or initiate new thunderstorm development, as it

approaches the Deming area between 545 PM and 7 PM. Other

thunderstorms may develop along the outflow boundary in southern

Luna County.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

these storms, along with areas of blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Highway 26 between Deming and Nutt, Deming, Akela Flats, Rock Hound

State Park, Highway 11 between Columbus and Deming, and Highway 9

between Columbus and the Dona Ana County line.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 76 and

116.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.