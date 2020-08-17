Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:35PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 530 PM MDT, a broken line of strong thunderstorms stretched from
near Cookes Peak, through the Uvas Valley, moving to the west and
southwest. Meanwhile, an outflow boundary was pushing west across
the Dona Ana and Luna County Line. The line of storms is expected to
hold together, or initiate new thunderstorm development, as it
approaches the Deming area between 545 PM and 7 PM. Other
thunderstorms may develop along the outflow boundary in southern
Luna County.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
these storms, along with areas of blowing dust.
Locations impacted include…
Highway 26 between Deming and Nutt, Deming, Akela Flats, Rock Hound
State Park, Highway 11 between Columbus and Deming, and Highway 9
between Columbus and the Dona Ana County line.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 76 and
116.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
