Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 7:11PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
the northern portions of Las Cruces, moving southwest at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, Afton
Generating Plant, Picacho, San Pablo, Corralitos, Northeast Las
Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 117 and 146.
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 10.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 151.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments