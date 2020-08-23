Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 7:11PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

the northern portions of Las Cruces, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, Afton

Generating Plant, Picacho, San Pablo, Corralitos, Northeast Las

Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 117 and 146.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 3 and 10.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 151.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.