Flood Advisory issued August 24 at 3:59PM MDT until August 24 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Mescalero.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Mescalero is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.