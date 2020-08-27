Heat Advisory issued August 27 at 6:47PM CDT until August 28 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Temperatures of 95 or greater in the mountains,
temperatures 100 or greater in the foothills, temperatures of
105 or greater in the plains, and temperatures 110 or greater
along the Rio Grande.
* WHERE…The Guadalupe, Delaware, and Davis Mountains, as well as
portions of the Southeast New Mexico Plains, most of the Permian
Basin, Lower Trans Pecos, and Brewster county.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.