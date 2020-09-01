Dust Advisory issued September 1 at 5:26PM MDT until September 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 524 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust along an outflow boundary

was moving into the city of El Paso. This will also impact

locations along I-10 with gusty winds, blowing dust, and reduced

visibility.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong winds up to

40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel. If you encounter a dust storm will

driving, pull completely off the road, take your foot of

the brake, and wait until visibility improves.

* This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 61.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Tornillo, Fabens, Clint, Horizon City,

Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Indian Cliffs

Ranch, Canutillo, San Elizario, Vinton, Westway and Fort Bliss.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.