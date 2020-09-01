Dust Advisory issued September 1 at 5:26PM MDT until September 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 700 PM MDT.
* At 524 PM MDT, an area of blowing dust along an outflow boundary
was moving into the city of El Paso. This will also impact
locations along I-10 with gusty winds, blowing dust, and reduced
visibility.
HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong winds up to
40 mph.
SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel. If you encounter a dust storm will
driving, pull completely off the road, take your foot of
the brake, and wait until visibility improves.
* This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 61.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far
East El Paso, Mission Valley, Tornillo, Fabens, Clint, Horizon City,
Anthony, Hueco Tanks, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Indian Cliffs
Ranch, Canutillo, San Elizario, Vinton, Westway and Fort Bliss.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Comments