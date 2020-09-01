Special Weather Statement issued September 1 at 5:02PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary moving

southeast through Las Cruces and down the I-10 corridor.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, blowing dust, and reduced visibility will

be possible with this storm. If you encounter a dust storm on the

roadways, pull completely off the road, take your foot off the

brake, and wait until visibility improves.

Locations impacted include…

Chaparral, Anthony, Las Cruces, Vado, White Sands Missile Range

Headquarters, NMSU Main Campus, Mesquite, Mesilla, San Miguel, La

Mesa, Afton Generating Plant, High Valley, San Pablo, Dripping

Springs and Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 134 and 164.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 3.

Highway 54 in New Mexico near mile marker 1.