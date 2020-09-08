Flood Advisory issued September 8 at 3:08PM MDT until September 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

West Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 308 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

White Sands National Monument, Northrup Landing, Alamogordo,

Holloman Air Force Base and Boles Acres.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.