Flood Advisory issued September 8 at 3:13PM MDT until September 8 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

Northwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…

Northwestern Loving County in western Texas…

* Until 615 PM MDT /715 PM CDT/.

* At 313 PM MDT /413 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. This may cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen with more expected.

Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Loving, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Malaga and Red Bluff.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.