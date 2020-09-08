Flood Advisory issued September 8 at 5:37PM MDT until September 8 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 537 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Blanca, Fort Quitman, Fort Hancock, Esperanza, Finlay,

McNary and Quitman Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.