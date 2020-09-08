Flood Advisory issued September 8 at 7:08PM MDT until September 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 708 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley,
Horizon City, Clint, Fabens, Tornillo, San Elizario, Indian Cliffs
Ranch, Socorro, Sparks, Dairyland, Colonia del Paso and Agua Dulce.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
