High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 2:45PM CDT until September 10 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.