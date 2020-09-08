High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 4:04AM CDT until September 10 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.