High Wind Warning issued September 8 at 4:46PM CDT until September 10 at 8:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.