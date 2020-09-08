Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 2:46PM MDT until September 8 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 330 PM MDT.

* At 245 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located around

30 miles northwest of Dell City, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lincoln National Forest, Crow Flats, Cornudas Mountains, Brokeoff

Mountains and The Otero Mesa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.