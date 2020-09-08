Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 3:20PM MDT until September 8 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Northeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 319 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were moving toward the

Alamogordo area and surrounding locations.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument, Tularosa, Alamogordo, Sunspot, Bent,

Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Mountain

Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 192 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 52 and 88.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.