Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 3:39PM CDT until September 8 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 445 PM CDT/345 PM MDT/.

* At 338 PM CDT/238 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9

miles southeast of Whites City, or 22 miles south of Carlsbad,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

south central Eddy and northeastern Culberson Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.