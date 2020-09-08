Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 4:11PM MDT until September 8 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 409 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were moving into the area

between Alamogordo and Orogrande, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Timberon, Sacramento, Orogrande, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Sunspot,

Mayhill, Silver Lake, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain

Park, Holloman Air Force Base, Sixteen Springs, Benson Ridge, Hay

Canyon, Cox Canyon, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Dry Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 207 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 24 and 74.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.