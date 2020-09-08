Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 8 at 6:02PM MDT until September 8 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles south of

Afton, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral, Santa Teresa, Anthony,

Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Berino, Westway, Vinton,

Chamberino, La Union, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and

Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 160 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 16.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.