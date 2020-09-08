Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 2:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
the area including near Dell City, moving northeast at 30 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Dell City, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Crow Flats, Cornudas
Mountains, Brokeoff Mountains, The Otero Mesa, Far Western Portions
of Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Gypsum Dunes at Guadalupe
National Park.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
Comments