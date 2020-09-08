Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 2:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

the area including near Dell City, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Dell City, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Crow Flats, Cornudas

Mountains, Brokeoff Mountains, The Otero Mesa, Far Western Portions

of Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Gypsum Dunes at Guadalupe

National Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.