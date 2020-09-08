Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms
over the area, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National Monument, Three
Rivers, Alamogordo, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Salinas Peak,
Boles Acres, Oliver Lee State Park and Lake Lucero.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 189 and 212.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 51 and 100.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
