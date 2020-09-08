Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 2:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms

over the area, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, Tularosa, White Sands National Monument, Three

Rivers, Alamogordo, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Salinas Peak,

Boles Acres, Oliver Lee State Park and Lake Lucero.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 189 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 51 and 100.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.