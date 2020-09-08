Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles southeast of Orogrande, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

The Otero Mesa and McGregor Range Camp.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.