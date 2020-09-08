Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southeast of Orogrande, moving northeast at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
The Otero Mesa and McGregor Range Camp.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments