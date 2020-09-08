Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

approaching the Three Rivers area, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Three Rivers, Sierra Blanca Peak and Three Rivers Petroglyph Site.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 90 and

100.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.