Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 3:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
approaching the Three Rivers area, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Three Rivers, Sierra Blanca Peak and Three Rivers Petroglyph Site.
This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 90 and
100.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
