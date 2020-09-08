Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:55PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23
miles southeast of Salt Flat, or 26 miles south of Pine Springs,
moving northeast at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Culberson County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments