Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:55PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles southeast of Salt Flat, or 26 miles south of Pine Springs,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Culberson County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.