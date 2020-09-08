Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:11PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

across southern Hudspeth County moving northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

a few of these these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Blanca, Allamoore, Indian Hot Springs, Fort Quitman,

Esperanza, Frenchman Canyon, Finlay, McNary, Quitman Canyon, Sunset

Ranches, Round Top Mountain, Big Box and Little Box.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 78 and 134.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring over some locations, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.