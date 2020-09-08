Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:11PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
across southern Hudspeth County moving northeast at 30 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
a few of these these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Blanca, Allamoore, Indian Hot Springs, Fort Quitman,
Esperanza, Frenchman Canyon, Finlay, McNary, Quitman Canyon, Sunset
Ranches, Round Top Mountain, Big Box and Little Box.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 78 and 134.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring over some locations, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
