Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms

developing around El Paso and Santa Teresa.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storm.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral, Anthony,

Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Berino, Westway,

Fort Bliss, Vinton, High Valley, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains

State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 158 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 16.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.