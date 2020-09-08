Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms
developing around El Paso and Santa Teresa.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storm.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral, Anthony,
Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Berino, Westway,
Fort Bliss, Vinton, High Valley, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains
State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 158 and 164.
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 16.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
