Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:58PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

over the area, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso,

Mission Valley, Clint, Horizon City, Chaparral, Hueco Tanks, San

Elizario, Fort Bliss, Socorro, McGregor Range Base, Sparks, Homestead

Meadows, Butterfield, Hueco Mountain Estates, Agua Dulce, Biggs Field

and Fort Bliss Northeast.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 24 and 43.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 15.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.