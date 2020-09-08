Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 5:58PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
over the area, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso,
Mission Valley, Clint, Horizon City, Chaparral, Hueco Tanks, San
Elizario, Fort Bliss, Socorro, McGregor Range Base, Sparks, Homestead
Meadows, Butterfield, Hueco Mountain Estates, Agua Dulce, Biggs Field
and Fort Bliss Northeast.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 24 and 43.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 15.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
