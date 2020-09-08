Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 6:36PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

moving into the El Paso Texas area and surrounding locations.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Blowing dust will also cause reduced visibility over a few areas

causing dangerous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Loma Linda, Clint, Horizon City,

Fabens, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks, Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario,

Fort Bliss, Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, Agua Dulce and Biggs

Field.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas near mile marker 15, and between

mile markers 20 and 48.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring over a few locations, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.