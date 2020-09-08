Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

Scattered thunderstorms were occurring across Southern Dona Ana

County and Western El Paso County. There are several outflows from

these storms producing wind gusts to 50 mph and areas of blowing

dust with visibility below 1 mile.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral, Santa

Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Westway,

Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin

Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 162 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 14, and between

mile markers 16 and 19.