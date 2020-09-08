Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 6:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
Scattered thunderstorms were occurring across Southern Dona Ana
County and Western El Paso County. There are several outflows from
these storms producing wind gusts to 50 mph and areas of blowing
dust with visibility below 1 mile.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Chaparral, Santa
Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap, Canutillo, Westway,
Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin
Mountains State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 162 and 164.
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 14, and between
mile markers 16 and 19.
