Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 8:26PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
around Northrup Landing and Jornada range, moving northeast at 30
mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Northrup Landing, White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada
Experimental Range and Lake Lucero.
This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 192 and
196.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments