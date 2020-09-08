Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 8:26PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

around Northrup Landing and Jornada range, moving northeast at 30

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, White Sands National Monument, Portions of Jornada

Experimental Range and Lake Lucero.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 192 and

196.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.