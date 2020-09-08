Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 8:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
across the area, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Timberon, Sacramento, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Sunspot, White Sands
National Monument, Mayhill, Silver Lake, Burro Flats, Weed, Elk
Silver, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base, Mountain Park,
Sixteen Springs, Benson Ridge, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon and Boles
Acres.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 199 and 212.
Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 45 and 76.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments