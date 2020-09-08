Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 9:52PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 952 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles west of Holloman Air Force Base to 8

miles north of Orogrande. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo, Burro Flats, La Luz,

Holloman Air Force Base, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico near mile marker 176, and between mile

markers 178 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 40 and 75.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.